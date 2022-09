Gashmeer Mahajani is definitely a rising star on television with his stint in Imlie as Aditya Kumar Tripathi, the young man has managed to make his mark. And now he is is string contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and boy he is leaving the judges and audiences impressed with every performance, every week. In the coming episode, you will see the contestants talking about their families through the dance Gashmeer with his dance performance talks about the struggles that he went through in his life and how he was in a huge debt. Also Read - Anupamaa- Toshu, Vanraj, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-Virat and more: Meet the most hated husbands of Top TV shows

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Gashmeer is seen dancing to the song from 's most popular film . The actor is seen asking to leave his house as he isn't able to repay the loan. This scene leaves Gashmeer's mom in tears as she breaks down recalling her bad days after the death of Gashmeer Mahajan's father. Later Gashmeer reveals of started working at the age of 15 years as the tragic death of his father left the family shattered and he was the sole bread earner.

Watch Gashmeer Mahajani's heartbreaking performance in this video where the actor talks about the hardships he went though in life after the death of his father at the age of 15

Gashmeer Mahajani left his fans and the judges mighty impressed and they all got extremely emotional with his background story of the actor. who is the co-judge of the show called him the real Sultan of his life. The actor was overwhelmed with this compliment from the dancing diva herself Gashmeer Mahajan made heads turn with his sizzling HOT AF performance as he kickstarted the show. The man went shirtless and left his fans swooning over his chiselled physique and hotness. Cashmere is a dark horse among all the contestants, slowly and steadily he might even win the title of the show.