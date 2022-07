It is confirmed that Shilpa Shinde is doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The lady has said that she is keen to flaunt her dancing skills on the show. In the past, she has won Bigg Boss 11 and is one of the most popular winners ever. Now, ETimes has reported that Shilpa Shinde has replaced none other but Shubhangi Atre on the show. Both the ladies are known from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. After Shilpa Shinde quit Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Shubhangi Atre stepped in for the role. But Shilpa is the most loved Bhabhi ever. It seems Atre had an injury and had to step out of the project. Also Read - Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar throw their FIRST big post-wedding bash and it's too cute to handle [View Pics]

In a media statement, Shilpa Shinde said, "Bigg Boss was a milestone in my career, and I hope that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will also be a great experience for me. I am really excited to again associate with COLORS. My fans eagerly anticipated my return to television after my stint on Bigg Boss, and they are the reason why I am doing this show.I know that they will be excited to see me back on television and what better show to entertain them than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa."

Even when Paurashpur was announced it was only #ShilpaShinde who was trending from the whole cast . If at all anyone remembers….. PS- this is an old edit pic.twitter.com/TZeFRsoT1u — S?? ?? (@s_r_i__) July 31, 2022

Shilpa Shinde is quite a performer. Fans will remember her rain dance on Hum Tum with Sunil Grover. The video had gone viral and how.

We just cannot wait to see Shilpa Shinde on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The other contestants are Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Paras Kalnawat and others.