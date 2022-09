Nia Sharma is one of the hottest TV actresses. The Naagin star is known for wearing bold clothes, and while her fans love it, Nia gets often trolled on social media. She is currently one of the contestants in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and her first performance impressed the judges and the audience a lot. The second weekend of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has the retro round and celebs will be dancing to popular classic songs. Recently, a promo of Nia was released in which the actress was seen dancing to the song Khatouba from Alibaba Aur 40 Chor. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Nia Sharma opens up on struggle, Jannat Zubair in Bigg Boss 16, fans disappointed with Anupamaa and more

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been trending in the entertainment news for the past few days. After the performance, the actress got a surprise video message from her mom. She later revealed how her mother, who is a single parent, struggled to raise them. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash trolled for being underweight to Shivangi Joshi shamed for acne issues; times when TV actresses were mocked for their looks

stated that she can’t believe her mother said something to her on national television. The actress said that her mother effortlessly raised her and her brother, and they have gone through a lot of struggles after her father passed away. Nia said that her mother had sacrificed a lot for them. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and more TV actresses who are blessed with best bikini bods

Advertisement

Nia Sharma toh hai taiyaar Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa ke manch par aag lagaane with her amazing performance. ?? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot@PypAyurved @Theniasharma pic.twitter.com/NPQvIN4xuB — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) September 8, 2022

As we said Nia gets trolled a lot, but the actress reveals that her mother has never made a single complaint to her, and supports the outfit choices she makes and whatever she does. Nia said that she will do everything for her mother’s happiness.

Madhuri told Nia that whatever everyone is right now it’s because of hard work. She further praised Nia’s mom and stated that she is proud that her mother single-handedly raised her and her brother.”

Before leaving the stage Nia said, “I have never taken this stage for granted and I want to see everyone getting eliminated.”