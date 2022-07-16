Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Hina Khan to be a part of the show? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 16 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are making a lot of news. As per reports, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will go on air from September 2022. The show was discontinued after a couple of previous seasons did not bring in any TRPs. This time, they plan to bring it to replace Dance Deewane Juniors. and will be the judges from the OG panel. is supposed to join them. Fans of the show are familiar with the concept. It is based on Dancing With The Stars. A celeb and a choreographer tries to put forth great performances every week, and there are eliminations based on audience voting. As per Tellychakkar, Hina Khan has been approached by the makers as a contestant. Talks are on with her team to get her on board for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Also Read - Shehzada release date: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer to clash with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Some of the names doing the rounds are that of Nikki Tamboli, , Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, , Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal and other celebs are said to be approached for the show. Out of these, Ayesha Singh and Simba Nagpal have already denied being a part of Jhalak Dikhha Jaa 10. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress said that this year she cannot do the dance show. Even Simba Nagpal has said no for it. Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar also refused the show. Also Read - Prabhas becomes most popular Telugu star, beats Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and other actors – Check out full list here

is a decent dancer, and the makers are in talks with her. The actress is quite fond of reality shows and we have seen her do really well on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11 in the past. Let us see if Hina Khan indeed takes on this project. Also Read - BTS: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's Baarish Aayi Hai BEATS J-Hope's Arson to become the no 1 music video in India