Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most awaited reality shows. The show will start airing on Colors TV on 3rd September 2022, and TV stars like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, and others will be competing with each other to win the trophy. A few weeks ago, there were reports that Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya will also be seen on the show, and fans were excited that they will get to watch Dheeraj and Shraddha in a show again.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been trending in the entertainment news. However, today took to Instagram to clarify that she is not doing the dance reality show. She posted a note on her Insta story which read that she knows her fans are sad, but she is not a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

The actress has revealed that she gives 24 days in a month to Kundali Bhagya and gets 6 days for herself and her marriage life. So, she has no time left for any other things. She says that she could have made her life difficult by juggling between two shows, but then she wouldn't be able to give her best to any of the shows. She further added that if she has to do the show, then she has to win it. She ended the note with, "Hope you all will understand."

Well, we are sure Shraddha’s fans would be a bit upset to know that she is not a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. But, let’s hope that she participates in the show maybe next season.

Meanwhile, all the Kundali Bhagya fans can root for Dheeraj Dhoopar who will be seen shaking a leg in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The promos of the show look very interesting, and we can’t wait to see , , and as the judges of the show.