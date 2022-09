Karan Johar is one of the judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and with his antics he always makes everyone laugh. However, in one of the upcoming episodes of the dance reality show, Karan will be seen shedding a few tears and the reason behind it will be Niti Taylor's performance. A promo shared by Colors TV shows that Niti will be giving a performance in which she and her choreographer will act like Karan’s kids Yash and Roohi. It’s family around and Niti’s performance will touch the right chords of Karan’s heart. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's farmhouse and more celeb homes that turned into film sets for Bollywood blockbusters [View Pics]

The promo of Niti Taylor’s performance – Watch Video

Niti ki performance dekh kar huye Karan Johar emotional. Kya aap bhi iss weekend dekhna chaahoge inhe karte huye perform? ? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot @PypAyurved @karanjohar @niti_taylor pic.twitter.com/ibHicincsD — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) September 15, 2022

In the promo, we can see that after the performance gets over, Karan gets emotional and says that he feels Yash and Roohi have grown up and they have come on stage. He adds, "So blessed that they are in my life." Karan starts crying, so , , and Maniesh Paul come and give him a hug. It's surely going to be an emotional week.

Well, let's hope that after this performance Niti gets good scores. Her fans have been quite upset with the judges as they feel that even though the actress performed very well last week she wasn't given the score that she deserved.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has made a comeback after a gap of five years. Madhuri and Karan have judged the reality show for multiple seasons, and Nora, who was a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, is now a judge in season 10.

Apart from Niti, celebs like , Shilpa Shinda, , Gashmeer Mahajani, , Faisal Shaikh, Ali Asgar, Paras Kalnawat, and others are also part of the show. In these two weeks, Nia Sharma has impressed the judges the most with her performance.