Celebrities will be gearing up to slip on their dancing shoes again as TV channel Colors is back with its flagship and arguably most popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, now in its tenth season. The reality show garnered unprecedented success over its erstwhile seasons and as we now prepare for its grand comeback after a 5-year gap, with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Colors TV has dropped the new promos of Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Paras Kalnawat, who're among the confirmed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants. So, without further ado, check out the new Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 promos below:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Nia Sharma promo

Nia Sharma has set high standards with her sense of fashion and sex appeal, and now promises to raise the bar with her dancing skills while bringing the same seductive charm and style game to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Sharing her promo on its official entertainment news Instagram handle, Colors TV wrote: "Nia Sharma aa rahi hai karne stage ko apni jhalak se transform! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se, Sat aur Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. @niasharma90 ." This was the caption for the promo that the channel had posted, but the promo has since been removed and we're waiting for a new one.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Dheeraj Dhoopar promo

Dheeraj Dhoopar promises to sway the audience with his dancing skills on reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Sharing his promo on its official Instagram handle, Colors TV wrote: "Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se, Sat aur Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. @dheerajdhoopar ." Just like Nia, the channel has removed this promo, too, and we're waiting for an update.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Shilpa Shinde promo

After reigning the audiences' hearts with her charm, prominent TV actress Shilpa Shinde is looks all set to dazzle on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stage. Sharing her promo on its official Instagram handle, Colors TV wrote: “Shilpa Shinde aayi hai phir ek baar reality television par aapka dil churaane, par iss baar, ek anokhi jhalak ke saath! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se, Sat aur Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.” Shilpa Shinde's promo has also since been removed by the channel.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Paras Kalnawat promo

After impressing one and all with his acting skills, Paras Kalanwat endeavours to do the same with his dancing talent. Sharing his promo on its official Instagram handle, Colors TV wrote: “Aa rahe hai Paras Kalnawat apni dance ki Jhalak se karne aapko deewane! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se, Sat aur Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. @paras_kalnawat .” Like the ones above, a new promos is awaited for Paras Kalanwat after this one was removed.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will air from 3rd September, Saturday and Sunday, at 8 p.m. on Colors TV channel.