Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to premiere on Colors TV on 3rd September 2022. The dance reality show is coming back after a gap of five years, and Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi will be seen as the judges of the show. Many TV celebs like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, and others will be participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and the channel has started sharing the promos of the first episode.

Recently, they shared a promo of 's first performance and the actor is seen dancing to and 's song Kesariya from . It looks like the actor's first performance will be a treat for his fans.

But, one thing that has grabbed everyone's attention is Karan Johar's comments about Dheeraj. In the promo, we can see that Karan compares the Kundali Bhagya actor to . The filmmaker says, "Behki nigahen aur bikhre baal toh Shah Rukh Khan hie bane na aap." Check out the promo below…

Dheeraj ke dance ki pehli jhalak se kya aap bhi huye impress? ??? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.@PypAyurved@DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/DTEqAWTl4X — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 27, 2022

They have also shared more promos of celebs like Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik. While Faisal gets a standing ovation from all the judges, Nora praises Rubina and calls her ‘achiever’. Check out their promos below…

Apne dance ke talent se sabhi ke dilon mein jagah banaane aa gaye hai Faisal. Are you ready to root for him? ✨✨ Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.@PypAyurved#FaisalShaikh pic.twitter.com/6AhIxBpHx4 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 27, 2022

Poore 8 saal se jhalak ke manch par perform karne ke liye bekaraar Rubina, is finally here ? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.@PypAyurved@RubiDilaik pic.twitter.com/SZWLeVfVn4 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 27, 2022

Well, we are sure these promos of the show will make everyone super excited to watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.