Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Hina Khan to be joined by Ali Asgar, Sumeet Vyas and Tony Kakkar on the dance reality show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to make a comeback on your television screen with its 10th season. And the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it HUGE and how. Earlier it is reported that Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will be a panel of judges. the makers have approached quite a big name to attract viewers to the show. After Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, the fresh Nam that is doing the rounds who have been apache for this dance reality show is Ali Asgar, Sumeet Vyas and Tony Kakkar. Yes! As per reports, all these three talents have been approached to be a part of the show, however, there is no confirmation from the actors on the same.

Actors Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and are reportedly confirmed to be a part of the dance reality show

The show had a successful run for nine seasons and it was last aired in 2017, however, due to low TRP the makers decided to scrap the show, but now again they are back with the idea and this time have decided to go bigger. Not only TV actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, and Hina Khan be part of the dance show, but even renowned cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga will be shaking their legs in the show.

While these names are confirmed, there has been a string buzz of , Nikki Tamale, Umar Riaz, Divya Agarwal and more were approached for the show. But they didn't give their nod due to their hectic schedule. The show is reportedly supposed to go on air in September 2022, and replace 's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.