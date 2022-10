Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most entertaining reality TV shows wherein celebrities from various industries put their best dance foot forward to win the title of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Faisal Shaikh, Nia Sharma, and Rubina Dilaik are some of the most loved contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The contestants are all cordial and very friendly and have loads of fun on the sets of the show, judged by – Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. And in the latest episode, we will see Faisal Shaikh's matching-making making place. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 premiere, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans threaten to boycott the show and more

Nia and Rubina turn Faisu's sisters

In a recent promo, shared by the channel, we see Gajraj Rao, Madhuri Dixit's co-star from Maja Ma gracing the sets. He and Madhuri will pose as a couple who are looking for a groom for their daughter. And Faisal Shaikh is the prospect. On the other hand, Shilpa Shinde-Paras Kalnawat will be seen as the relatives of Faisal. Shilpa addresses him as her brother-in-law whereas Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik turn sisters of Faisu. The whole scene is quite hilarious Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani reveals his biggest challenge in his 'comeback' as a dancer [Watch Video]

Madhuri Dixit plays her character perfectly and she keeps making comments about something or the other. She also makes Faisal walk and Maniesh Paul pokes fun at Faisu when he starts walking like a 'waiter' with his hands behind his back. Check out the goofy promo video of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 here: Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy has a special message for team Amruta Khanvilkar [Watch Video]

Faisal Shaikh's fans are looking forward to the episode while also feeling bad as Faisal is always the target of the judges being the youngest and single contestant on the show. Meanwhile, talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, comedian and actor Ali Asgar was eliminated after the first week. Ali was only seen as Dadi on the show. Later, popular actor quit Jhalak for medical purposes. And recently, reports surfaced stating that athlete Dhutee Chand has also quit the show. Well, the promo of Dhutee dancing with her choreo partner Raveena Choudhary will be dancing on Aaya Hai Raja.