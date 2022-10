Celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has many well-known faces as contestants. From Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor to Faisal Shaikh, many celebrities have taken part in the dance reality show. It is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Among the contestants is Bigg Boss OTT fame Nishant Bhat. He is a dancer by profession and in his recent act, he dedicated his performance to LGBTQIA+ community. This left Karan Johar emotional.

In the promo video, Nishant Bhat could be seen dancing on the song . It shows how he likes to dress up like a girl and people make fun of him. Both Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar give out emotional responses to the video. While says that society takes a long time to accept the LGBTQIA+ community, Karan Johar said that he has himself gone through the feeling of neglect. Karan Johar says, "Main numb ho gaya tha kyunki main khud inn galiyon se guzar chuka hun (I have been through this phase in my life where I have been questioned for my choices."

In his book An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar has poured his heart out about his sexual orientation and more. Candidly he mentioned that he does not need to scream out what his sexual orientation is. An excerpt from his book reads, "Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don’t need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won’t only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this. Which is why I Karan Johar will not say the three words that possibly everybody knows about me."