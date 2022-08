Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming with its 10th season this year. It has been about five years since the last season aired and the channel pulled the plug on the celebrity dance show. Now, as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is coming back to the TV screens, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in social media promotions. Every weekend, new promos of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are being dropped and that's what happened even now. The channel released new Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promos and revealed three new contestants of the season. All three of them are very different from each other. Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar and Chef Zorawar Kalra are the newly confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Also Read - Five times Nia Sharma shared drop-dead gorgeous monochrome pics guaranteed to make your heart skip a beat

Niti Taylor flaunts power moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is widely discussed in entertainment news. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan beauty Niti Taylor is also participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The makers released a promo in which the gorgeous actress is seen grooving Kar Gayi Chull. Niti has great energy and also got them moves. Her fans are super happy to see Niti back on screens again. Check out the amazing promo here:

Ali Asgar turns Daadi again for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo

Ali Asgar is also returning to TV with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He was last seen as Daadi on . And guess what? Ali's promo features him in the get-up of Daadi only. Ali is seen grooving to Liger's new song Aafat. Ali will do well, we believe. Though he claims he is a non-dancer, we cannot wait to see him groove on stage. Check out Ali Asgar's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo here:

Chef Zorawar Kalra to leave the cooking stage for a dance show

We have a chef as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 this year. Chef Zorawar Kalra, who until now, has been on the judge's panel will now get the taste of the other side as he will contestant against celebrities on the dance stage. His promo is a quirky one. Check it out here:

Apart from Niti, Zorawar and Ali, other confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 include , Gashmeer Mahajani, , , Paras Kalnawat and to name a few. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will be judged by , and . Maniesh Paul makes his return as JDJ 10 host. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will premiere on 3rd September 2022.