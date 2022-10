Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will see the Kapoor Khandaan special this weekend. Neetu Kapoor is coming as the chief guest. While some promos have been shared, fans were waiting to see Akash Thapa and her in action. Now, a promo has come where the two can be seen recreating the magical wedding of and . Both of them are dressed in ivory coloured costumes. The song that is playing in the background is Khuda Jaane Yeh from . They showcase terrific chemistry as they perform on the classic romantic ballad sung by late KK and . Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Internet sensation Kili Paul sings a romantic song for Madhuri Dixit; impresses all with his Hindi [WATC HERE]

Fans of Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa are gaga after seeing the chemistry of the two. Though they were upset seeing lack of promos but the above clip has made their day. Take a look at the Twitter reactions...

i m not be able to take eyes off Niti she looks so gorgeously beautiful. That softness in her expressions ❤#NitiTaylor https://t.co/eAzXojvRMk — wildsoul (@beingwild_) October 6, 2022

This looks utterly beautiful. Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa gave a fine performance even in the Navratri special episode. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has some big names like , Gashmeer Mahajani, , and others.