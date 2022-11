Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 saw the elimination of Niti Taylor and Nia Sharma in the semi-finals. Both the girls have given the show their cent per cent and more. Nia Sharma showed off her courage as she attempted diverse styles week after week on the show. Niti Taylor's journey was stupendous. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress and her choreographer Akash Thapa presented some of the most memorable acts of this season of Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa. Fans of the two are very upset with what has happened. Niti Taylor also told people that she was born as a blue baby, a child who has a leaking valve in her heart. For years, she was told to stay away from strenuous physical activity of any sort. Niti Taylor has written an emotional note for Akash Thapa, her team and fans. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn reveals what qualities Tabu wants in her boyfriend [Watch hilarious Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nititaybawa (@nititaylor)

Fans of the two have slammed the channel as biased. They have alleged that they created new rules so that Niti Taylor could be out of the show. The judges said that based on last week's scores where Niti Taylor got the lowest, she had to leave the stage.

Not any contestant get standing ovation for their elimination time but #NitiTaylor? got it and she earned it, inside all judges knows they are doing wrong with her! We are so proud of you @niti_taylor #NitiTaylor #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 pic.twitter.com/5WGqhf0rUB — nitisquad? (@nitisquad) November 20, 2022

Completely ignored!!Only her family was ignored!!

Her promos were released only an hr before telecast!!@ColorsTV Peoples have eyes,U know!They are not dumb!I heard al these frm friends who watched from day!Thank GOD I didn't watch 2 have irritated moment in my life. #NitiTaylor — Simi ?✨???? (@sarahelcamino) November 21, 2022

She is still trending in India on top?❤️

Potential winner for #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 and she already win the season with her versatility and dance?❤️??#NitiTaylor? #NitiTaylor #NitiInJhalak10 pic.twitter.com/vWYYA2GPO9 — nitisquad? (@nitisquad) November 20, 2022

she rocked again! Its **** colors loss. They once again lost their credibility. Neutrals aren't even surprised by their shitty works. They too are saying its colors being unfair playing politics is what they do! That's what colors has earned,shit! #jhalakdikhhlajaa10 #nititaylor https://t.co/I7XPFAC64q — caffeine without sugar (@Fangirlingnme) November 20, 2022

We can see that fans are upset. Anyways, Niti Taylor will be soon back on screen with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4. The show stars Parth Samthaan and her.