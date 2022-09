Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fans have been constantly saying that Niti Taylor and her partner Akash Thapa are one of the underrated contestants of the season. The two have been consistently doing well on the show. But many feel that they were badly evaluated in one of the episodes, and there is no bubble content around them like the channel creates for others. Many fans of Niti Taylor felt that she was being sidelined by the channel. Today, Niti Taylor said that Akash Thapa and she also worked hard but never spoke much about it. The actress began crying after Rohit Shetty pranked her on the sets. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's viral singing video, Virat's drunken avatar in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

Fans of Niti Taylor were happier as Madhuri Dixit was generous as she praised Niti Taylor. She told her that her expressions were fantastic. She said actresses today struggled to look coy and demure but Niti Taylor aced it with her expressions. Fans feel that Niti Taylor has given a good response to the others who have been kind of generating sob stories every week on the show. But the actress who is very dignified did not take any digs whatsoever. She just implied that Akash Thapa and she worked hard. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Nia Sharma, Khatron Ke Khailadi 12's Faisal Shaikh and more; Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

