A couple of hours ago, the new episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 concluded. Tonight, Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi were seen promoting their film Double XL on the show. They were also divided into two teams. This week, we also saw the contestants being divided into two teams. Karan Johar made one team and Madhuri Dixit made one team. Sonakshi joined Madhuri's team while Huma joined Karan's team. Tonight's episode also saw a big prank being played on Niti Taylor. The prank has not gone down well with the fans of Niti.

Niti Taylor gets pranked on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

In the latest episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, we saw Niti Taylor being almost reduced to tears due to the prank. It so happened that Huma Qureshi in the guise of a prank asked Madhuri Dixit to change the contestant jodi sitting on the Golden Chair if they wanted. Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa are shocked by the same. Madhuri Dixit also joined Huma and took the opinions of her teammates which were and .

asked Niti to fight for the chair. But Rubina and Amruta said that Niti didn't deserve to get the Golden Chair. Madhuri then asked Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa to get down from the golden chair. Niti was not happy with the same but she and Akash got up from the golden chair.

The prank is revealed to Niti Taylor who cries; fans are upset

Huma Qureshi apologises and so does Sonakshi Sinha saying that they are feeling bad for her. Niti is almost on the verge of tears when Huma finally reveals that it was a prank. Amruta and Rubina rush to hug Niti who cries. Fans did not like the prank at all and slammed the channel, makers and the contestant. Check out the tweets here:

2/2

And everything seems planned by @ColorsTV score or prank!shame on youu, she is literally about to cry! Atlestt Rohit sir prank ok they did after performance but this is literally injustice for #NitiTaylor and #AkashThapa !#JhalakDikhhlaJaa #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 #NitiTaylor pic.twitter.com/Fs363OUsIf — fanpage_niti_squad (@nitisquad) October 30, 2022

This picture screaming the humiliation they felt by that prank look at their faces??? @ColorsTV shame on youu?@niti_taylor nothing gonna stop you from holding the trophy ???#NitiTaylor #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 pic.twitter.com/f8wn1PpMR7 — fanpage_niti_squad (@nitisquad) October 30, 2022

Just hate this prank — Farhana Akter Bithe (@farhanabithe) October 30, 2022

This is ridiculous..this is not a prank you litterally broke her confidence and you're expecting her to perform with confidence if you're in her wt you all do..baby @niti_taylor you don't need to be there love the show doesn't deserve the gem like you#NitiTaylor — @raji_3011 (@raj_3011) October 30, 2022

I also love pranks but there is a limit of it...if pranks harms someone either mentally or physically then they don't remain or look like pranks they literally become targeted things to degrade someone...and these things shouldn't be appreciated.. — Krati-Shakhian (@AggarwalKrati) October 30, 2022

Both #NitiTaylor & #ParasKalnawat are the only contestants who are staying there with dignity instead of doing drama. While Niti is humiliated through such disgusting prank Paru is through Nora. Both feels disgusting bt always carry a smile. We've to save both #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 https://t.co/jIsjSngstO — ParvengerforParas (@ParvengerJDJ) October 30, 2022

src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">

This is TOTAL NON-SENSE!!! This is not a prank. Shame on you @ColorTV. Respected judges, don't you have hearts?????? Why did you allow this type of non sense on a contestant before her performance????? Be brave @niti_taylor , you are already the winner for us. ❤️❤️#NitiTaylor — WidyaAz (@FyviWidya) October 30, 2022

She doesn't do drama so Colors team is making drama with her.this is ridiculous #NitiTaylor — Pinky_Sushant? (@Pinkyharshad) October 30, 2022

She is trending! @ColorsTV she isn't any less known or less impactful as you think! Just cause she has less attitude and is sweet natured,you can't do her dirty! Its time you stop with your ugly planning plotting against #nititaylor #NitiInJhalak10 #jhalakdikhhlajaa10 pic.twitter.com/z8UtY3Szii — caffeine without sugar (@Fangirlingnme) October 30, 2022

#JhalakDikhlaJaa10 so wrong to play a prank on #NitiTaylor just before her performance!!! You broke down her confidence. We are with you Niti ❤️ — ? (@mysticgrill1864) October 30, 2022

It was not a prank. It's like a trick to demotivate someone, to break down her confidence that's why they apply it on them named prank So mean.. #NitiTaylor don't lose your hope and Confidence.. Just kill it and keep giving your best day by day.

Vote for #nitiTaylor https://t.co/vgPXeDbx2n — BHASWATI DEBNATH (@DebnathBhaswati) October 30, 2022

they were so mean in the prank she is not a pleaser she is not she will not bring her mother or tell everyone how hard she has worked and how many injuries she has no she is not like that #NitiTaylor @ColorsTV shame on you if you already have a winner why are torturing others — Diksha Kumari (@DikshaK89794490) October 30, 2022

Tonight, Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa performed on Ramta Jogi. They set the stage on fire.