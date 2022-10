Jhalak Dikhhkla Jaa 10 is one of the country's most loved dance-based reality TV shows. Fans love to watch their favourite contestant putting their best dance foot forward every week and putting up an impressive act. And that's what happened over the last two days on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. While Shilpa Shinde got evicted, there were a lot of impressive performances such as Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rubina Dilaik, Niti Taylor and more. It was observed by her fans that Niti was not getting enough credit for her efforts. The actress also opened up on the same in one of the previous episodes. And now, the actress has a savage retort to her fellow contestants. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar turn up the heat, Sidharth Malhotra makes surprise entry and more [View Sneak Peek]

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor's Egyptian Act impresses

Niti Taylor is one of the most loved actresses on Indian Television. She has joined Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a contestant on the show and has been impressing everyone with her versatile performances on the show. This week, Niti Taylor impressed everyone with her stunning act in Egyptian style. They grooved on 's song Aa Zara from . Niti attempted different styles for the song, as pointed out by . But, Niti had a piece of mind to share for being taken lightly. Also Read - After Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 contestant Paras Kalnawat, Urfi Javed opens up about their relationship; says, 'He is not my dushman'

It so happened that Niti talked about how people are not taking them seriously because of all the pranks they play. Despite putting up the best performances, the actress' efforts and her struggle seem to be overlooked by others due to her cuteness. Niti has previously talked about how even she and her choreographer and partner, Akash Thapa. And now, she had a savage retort to co-contestants taking her lightly. She said that the co-contestants can keep fighting with each other, and they'll lift the trophy by the end of the season. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh and more contestants net worth will leave you flabbergasted

Watch Niti Taylor's response and fans' reaction here:

She never said anything peeche se all on face???

"Hum sumdi se nikal ke golden chair se trophy lelenge"

Love youu Nitiíi???#NitiTaylor #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 #NitiInJhalak10 DESH KI PASAND NITI TAYLOR pic.twitter.com/rrqopuinEH — fanpage_niti_squad (@nitisquad) October 16, 2022

Karte raho bachi bachi woh trophy leke jayegi. Na sirf tum usko aur achha karne ke liye push kar rahe ho Bahar uske fans bhi aur josh se bhar bhar ke votes dalenge. Never underestimate this bachi and her fans. #NitiTaylor #JhalakDhikhhlaJaa10 — Heeranjot (@heeranjot) October 16, 2022

I like how she SAID IT ALL HERE ON EVERYONE FACES UNLIKE SUGAR COATING THINGS — siya (@siya7781) October 16, 2022

She is the dark horse of jhalak

Just keep watching how she takes over everything ? DESH KI PASAND NITI TAYLOR#NitiTaylor #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 — Magical.manan (@MananMagical) October 16, 2022

Parineeti Chopra praises Niti Taylor

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu came to promote their film Tiranga on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. A clip of Parineeti Chopra wholeheartedly praising Niti is going viral on Twitter. She talked about how Niti, despite being injured danced her heart out. Fans are thanking the actress for praising Niti. Check out the tweet here:

Damn here is #ParineetiChopra complete comment section for #NitiTaylor today's performance and she literally talk about niti shoulder injury and all! As usual @ColorsTV trimmed important part wow?? we are proud of youu @niti_taylor #NitiTaylor ??#JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 pic.twitter.com/OYYZjuJDlF — fanpage_niti_squad (@nitisquad) October 16, 2022

Pari understood well about niti injuries and appreciated well but @colorstv did bad by editing most of it

we are getting very less of niti in most episodes and even during performance they started cutting out important feedbacks Not fair colors#NitiTaylor #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 — NitiDoll (@LuvNiti) October 16, 2022

LOVELY PERFORMANCE ??❤??Nikash you guys are killed it ??Parineeti well said n agreed with her ❤???Taybae you totally deserved to be get 30 ?❤

DESH KI PASAND NITI TAYLOR #NitiTaylor #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 @niti_taylor pic.twitter.com/jnTPNA5w2B — Ayushi ?‍♀️??? (@Ayushi84928858) October 16, 2022

Parineeti is me today ?

INCREDIBLE HATTS OFF DESH KI PASAND NITI TAYLOR#NitiTaylor #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 #JhalakDikhlaJaa10 https://t.co/kXaD2idCxr — Shushant Neggi ???? (@NeggiShushant) October 16, 2022

The way Parineeti spoke about the lifts and moves was so apt! It was literally as if there were 2-3 sub lifts under one major lift! So so great! And they pulled off each one of them?#JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 #NitiTaylor (3) DESH KI PASAND NITI TAYLOR — ❥ ????.????? ۵ (@itnisibaat_) October 16, 2022

Wowieeeee whattt a performance ?❤???????Niti and Akash you guys are killed it ❤?judges cmts n parineeti cmts agreed with her ❤??She totally deserved to get 30 ?❤?? DESH KI PASAND NITI TAYLOR #NitiTaylor #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 @niti_taylor — Ayushi ?‍♀️??? (@Ayushi84928858) October 16, 2022

Meanwhile, this week Shilpa Shinde was eliminated. Fans rallied behind her. On the other hand, Gunjan got to sit on the Golden Chair this week.