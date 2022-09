Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is starting from tonight. is one contestant whom we are very keen to see on the show. She is paired with Akash Thapa. The actress is juggling the shoots for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan simultaneously. It seems her family is super excited to see her on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress says this has always been her dream show, and she was one of the first to be on board. As we know, she is married to an Army officer Parikshit Bawa. The actress was living in Ahmedabad for some time in the Army Quarters. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik dancing on a weird song to Dheeraj Dhoopar's crazy fan moment; contestants REVEAL their embarrassing dance moments

Talking about voting in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Niti Taylor might just have good support. Her husband Parikshit Bawa has spread the news all over on his army groups asking them to support his dearest wife. It seems he texted her saying that he will be keen to see her interviews on TV. Niti Taylor's parents are very excited about it too. It seems her mother will come down to Mumbai to help her daughter manage things in this hectic schedule. They will be in the studios to watch some of her performances. It seems they are pinpointing all the flaws in her rehearsals.

The actress is paired with Akash Thapa. He has been on shows like Super Dancer, Dance Deewane and so on. He is from Dehradun. Akash Thapa is famous on Instagram for dressing up like Kim Taehyung aka V from BTS. Niti Taylor become a youth sensation after Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She has been on shows like Ghulam and Ishqbaaaz too. The Delhi born actress got married in 2020. Because of the pandemic she did not resume work immediately. But now Niti Taylor is raring to go. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be judged by , and .