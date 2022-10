Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most handsome stars in the Hindi film industry. He has created headlines for his master-class acting but also because of his on and off-screen chemistry with Kiara Advani, his rumoured girlfriend. The pair have often been seen together at different places. On the work front, the actor is busy with the promotions of his next offering, Thank God opposite Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. All three of them are in pivotal roles. In the movie, Nora Fatehi is also seen in a song named Manike where she is seen doing a sensuous dance with Sidharth. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar turn up the heat, Sidharth Malhotra makes surprise entry and more [View Sneak Peek]

The song has got more than 75 million views on YouTube and fans are unable to keep calm about the same. In the video, one can see the sizzling chemistry of Nora and Sidharth in the Manike song. They set the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on fire. Even and praiaed the dance performance of the stars. Kiara has not reacted to the video but we are sure she would love to see the same. Talking about Sidharth's next film Thank God it has been produced by T-Series and Maruti International. The movie is all set to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, which is October 25. The actor has also completed the filming of his next movie Mission Majnu and is also working on Yodha which has been produced by Dharma Productions. Also Read - After Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 contestant Paras Kalnawat, Urfi Javed opens up about their relationship; says, 'He is not my dushman'

Watch the dance video of Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh and more contestants net worth will leave you flabbergasted

The actor will also be seen in a movie named Indian Police Force which is a web show directed by who has also been a host of the famous stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Talking about Nora Fatehi, the Dilbar lady is known for wearing apsara kind of dresses on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She is always seen wearing plunging necklines, shimmery, embellished sarees and deep-neck blouses.