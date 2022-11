Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is having its grand finale. Sriti Jha and her choreographer Vivek gave a performance on the song Pachtaoge. The act was a very emotional one. Sriti Jha was brought in as one of the wild cards on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and she has done fab throughout. Ayushmann Khurrana told Sriti Jha that he could not take his eyes off from her face as all the emotions were reflected with every move. Nora Fatehi is the strictest judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The act made Nora Fatehi wipe her tears. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner: Gashmeer Mahajani congratulates Gunjan Sinha for her victory; says, 'Deeply satisfying to see...'

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer and actress said that the song happened when she was going through a tough time emotionally. She said that Sriti Jha had delivered stronger performances technically before the Grand Finale but this song had a deep meaning in her life. She said when she was filming for Pachtaoge, she could relate to the emotions of the song as she was going through a 'personal situation'. She said she did carry all emotions to the set. The song which had Vicky Kaushal and her was quite a hit. Nora Fatehi told Sriti Jha that she touched her heart with a lot of intensity.

Well, it was reportedly said that Nora Fatehi was devastated after Angad Bedi suddenly tied the knot in 2018 with Neha Dhupia. It was said that everyone knew that he was in a serious relationship with Nora Fatehi. The dancer has said that it took her months to process what happened. After that, she put her heart and soul into her work. Nora Fatehi has not looked back after Dilbar Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate became a craze. She has gone from strength to strength. Nora Fatehi will be seen at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony.