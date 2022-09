Karan Johar called Kusu Kusu star Nora Fatehi a chandelier when they met on the sets of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Both Karan and Nora are the judges on the show with actress Madhuri Dixit. He posted a video from the sets of the show as he is back with his 'toodles' clip from the hit show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sparks flying between Paras Kalnawat and Navika Kotia? HOT SCOOP

The clip shows host Maniesh Paul entering the stage of the show wearing a red formal suit. Karan gives an alarmed reaction of, "Oh my god", and asks Paul if had worn the same suit at the Filmfare (Awards). He asks Paul if this is a 'gandi (bad) copy' and takes the camera lens away from him. Karan then takes the camera towards Nora who has worn a shimmery silver sequin dress which is white in colour.

He asked Nora if she is on darling and also said, "Oh my God! Chandelier alert"! Nora replied by giving a flying kiss that she is always on. KJO was seen gushing before ending the clip. Karan in his caption mentioned that he is back with the new season of toodles on the Jhalak show. Fans dropped cute comments while Nora also posted the clip on her Instagram story.

Watch Karan Johar commenting on Nora Fatehi's dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Talking about the dance reality show few of the participants in the show are , , , Faisal Shaikh. Earlier this week Ali Asgar got eliminated from the show. He was the first contestant to be eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Karan is now being seen on the seventh season of Koffee with Karan. Next up in line he has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Khani which is his directorial venture. The movie will showcase Ranveer Singh, , and in important roles.