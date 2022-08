It’s raining reality shows on television. Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is currently going and everyone is keen to know which celeb has won the show. While reports say Rubina Dilaik has won, some suggest that it’s Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu who has won the stunt-based show. We all know that after Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina will be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and now, one more KKK12 contestant has been roped in for the dance reality show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Raju Srivastava health update, Jasmin Bhasin's Bollywood debut, Akshay Kumar on new The Kapil Sharma Show and more

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been trending in the TV news, and now, Faisu will be competing with and other celebs in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He is a big name on social media and has shared many dancing videos. He made his TV debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and now, he is all set to shake a leg on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Will Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz participate in the dance based show? Here's what he has to say

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

While talking about participating in the dance reality show, Faisu told Pinkvilla that he feels surreal to bag Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He has got immense love for the content that he creates on social media, and it will be a different experience for him to perform in front of live audience. The social media star is thrilled about his journey on JDJ 10 and can’t wait to learn new dance styles and perform in front of , , and . Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10: Here's a look at Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma's dancing partners

Advertisement

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is making a comeback after five years, so viewers are super excited about it. Apart from Faisu and Rubina, celebs like , , Gashmeer Mahajani, , , Paras Kalnawat, and Ali Asgar are participating in the dance reality show. Clearly, some of the top TV celebs have been roped in for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Maniesh Paul, who have earlier hosted the show, will be returning as the anchor. We are sure viewers are eagerly waiting for the dance reality show.