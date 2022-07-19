Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Not just TV stars Nia Sharma and Hina Khan but cricketers Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina too confirmed for the show?

Reportedly, cricketers like Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina will be seen shaking a leg on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Read on to know more...