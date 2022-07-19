Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 has been in the news for the past few days. Recently, it was confirmed that Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit, who judged the show earlier, will return as the judges and they will be joined by Nora Fatehi. While the makers have not yet revealed which contestants will be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, there have been reported that Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and other TV stars will be seen shaking a log on the dance reality show. However, not just TV stars, the makers have also approached cricketers for the show. Also Read - Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu’s pay per film to see a massive cut? Tollywood Producers Council gears up to take bold, surprising decisions

Reportedly, cricketers like Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina have been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Well, if this report turns out to be true it will be interesting to watch these cricketers putting on their dancing shoes. Also Read - Mika Di Vohti: Has Mika Singh found his ideal one in Prantika Das? Check out their lovely moments [View Pics]

Earlier, sports personalities like Ajay Jadeja, Mir Ranjan Negi, Bhaichung Bhutia, Mohinder Amarnath, Akhil Kumar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan, and Dwayne Bravo were a part of previous seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan pregnant for the third time? Memes inspired by Munnabhai, Mirzapur and more flood Twitter and they will make you ROFL

Advertisement

Bhaichung Bhutia had won season 3 of the show. It will be interesting to see whether a TV celeb will win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 or a sports personality will win the trophy. Let’s wait and watch.

Last month, while talking to BollywoodLife about participating in reality shows, Dheeraj Dhoopar had said, “I would love to be a part of shows like , Khatron Ke Khiladi; they show a different side of your personality. They show who I am, and what I am capable of as Dheeraj Dhoopar. So, for sure, I would love to be a part of a reality show.” Even Dheeraj’s fans are waiting to see them in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Well, we are sure everyone is eagerly waiting to know the confirmed list of the celebs on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.