Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of India's most popular reality TV shows and continues to remain so even after it hasn't been on TV for quite a few years. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa last aired on Indian television back in 2017. Now, 5 years later, the popular dance reality show is making a comeback with its 10th season. Ever since Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was announced, there's been tremendous buzz around the TV serial, including plenty of talk about who'll be the judges for the show and its contestants. Kajol's name cropped up a lot among these talks. Well, it's now being reported that it isn't Kajol, but Madhuri Dixit who's been roped in as one of the prime judges.

