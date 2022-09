Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 commenced a couple of days ago. The dance-based reality TV show judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi is off to a great start already. And now, the contestants and fans are gearing up for the second week of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The promos of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are being shared online. And the latest one is of Paras Kalnawat. The actor opened up about leaving behind everything. For the unversed, he left Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and it had courted quite a controversy. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Here's what Nia Sharma's mother thinks about her bold outfits and the incessant trolling

Paras Kalnawat talks about leaving everything for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

So, the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 dropped a new promo for the upcoming episode, featuring Paras Kalnawat. The actor has grown a moustache and is all set for a sizzling performance with his choreographer, Shweta Sharda. It's a retro night in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 coming weekend and Paras and Shweta will be performing on Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. The handsome hunk will talk about how he left behind everything to be a part of this journey. Paras added that his journey and his stint on this show could make him or bring a bad phase in his life. However, Karan Johar was quick to console him. He said, "I assure you, ye kadam sahi hai aur ye safar bhi aapka lamba rahega." Check out the prom here:

Paras Kalnawat's ouster from Anupamaa

A lot happened overnight when Paras Kalnawat was ousted from the Rupali Ganguly, , and other celebs starrer TV show Anupamaa. He wanted to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and said that he spoke with the makers about it. The makers gave him a choice to pick Anupamaa or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras had claimed, as per reports. On the other hand, the production house revealed ousting Paras Kalnawat for the breach of his contract.

Recently, in an interview, Paras Kalnawat was asked if he'll call Rupali to cheer on him. The actor had said that he can't call her and she hasn't got in touch with her either. However, he did leave hope saying if things went well, he'll call Rupali on the show to watch his performance.