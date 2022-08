Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is coming from September 3, 2022 and Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat is one of the star contestants. He was told to leave Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa as he breached the contract by signing a show from a rival channel. It made a lot of news. Later, Paras Kalnawat gave a series of interviews where he said that he was upset that he did not get a chance to explain his stance to the makers. He also said that things were not as hunky dory as they seemed on the sets of Anupamaa. Paras Kalnawat did a great job as Samar Shah on the show. Fans loved his bonding with . Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and more popular TV shows to feature MAJOR DRAMA and SHOCKING TWISTS [Find Out]

When we asked Paras Kalnawat if he had exorcised all the drama from Anupamaa by now, he said, "I have put everything behind. This is a fresh start for me. I would like to add that I do not have any regrets whatsoever. Jhalak is a big show and I am working hard. I hope people like me as the real Paras too." Well, he has been practising hard and one can see that he has lost oodles of weight. On the show, his partner is choreographer Shweta Sharda. The two looked damn hot together at the press conference.

Paras Kalnawat said that he is a huge fan of . He loves the dance of stars like and . The latter is his childhood fave. We have seen how reality TV has boosted the stardom of TV stars. Paras Kalnawat tells us, "I really hope that this show impacts my career in a good way. I feel I am in good hands with the team and production. Going forward, I would like to do more exciting work."