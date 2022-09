Actor Paras Kalnawat who played the role of Samar in the popular Anupamaa TV show is currently seen grooving on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor is busy showcasing his dancing moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and has left fans shocked with his skills. The actor will soon be paying a tribute to his late father in the upcoming episode in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Also Read - Hindi Diwas 2022: Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone and more actresses who still struggle with the language

A promo has been shared by the makers on the official channel on Instagram. In the promo, Paras can be seen dancing on 'Kitni Baatein Yaad Aati Hain' and remembering his late father's memories. Well, the upcoming week of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be about 'Family Special Week' wherein contestants will perform for their dear ones. Paras will be seen expressing his unsaid emotions by dancing to Bollywood songs for his late father. The promo was captioned, "Iss hafte apne moves on point rakhne maang rahe hai Paras apne Papa ka pyaar aur saath."

Paras fans are eagerly waiting for his performance in the upcoming week. Paras will surely leave everyone emotional an teary-eyed post his tribute to his late father. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been trending on the Entertainment News. Paras has been winning hearts for his dance performance on the show and has been slaying in style. The actor was highly praised by judges , , and for his performance. Nora even called Paras handsome, while Karan Johar assured him that his decision of doing Jhalak will not go waste. This happened when Paras got emotional and told judges that his decision of doing Jhalak can either break or make him. Karan Johan stated that he sees potential in Paras and he has faith in him. He even said that Paras will go a long way.