Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Pearl V Puri to make his reality TV debut with the dance show?

Naagin 3 fame Pearl V Puri has reportedly been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor might make his reality TV show debut if he gives his nod to the dance show that is rumoured to have Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli and other stars as participants.