Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has instantly become a hit show as it has some of the biggest names from TV and Bollywood attached to it. Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi are the judges of the celebrity dance reality show. TV stars like Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and others are the contestants in the show. Well, adding to the madness of the show, Tanzanian internet sensation, Kili Paul is going to grace Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a special guest. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 5, Live Updates: Tina Datta questions Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer's connection

In a new promo shared by the channel, one can see Kili Paul killing it with his energetic dance moves. Later, he also flaunts his Hindi leaving everyone impressed. That's not all. Kili Paul then even sings a romantic song for and dances with her. He sings Raatan Lambiyaan from Sidharth Malhotra and 's Shershaah and totally nails it. Fans are super excited to watch this special episode. Madhuri Dixit and Kili Paul even danced on famous Channe Ke Khet Mein song. The diva thought him the steps and the video is being loved by all. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Anu Malik’s daughter Adaa Malik and social media sensation Kili Paul to be seen on the show? Here's the truth

Watch Kili Paul's videos from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 below:

Kili Paul ne kiya ek gaane ke dwaara Madhuri se apne dil ke baat ka izhaar. ? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot.#kilipaul @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/YQL4HXQYB8 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 6, 2022

Prior to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Kili Paul appeared on 's Bigg Boss 16. He entered the show to give contestants a new task. He then danced with all of them and especially with Abdu Rozik. Kili Paul was the highlight of the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 and even said that he loved the vibe of the show. Also Read - Internet sensation Kili Paul attacked by 5 men; reveals frightening details