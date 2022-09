Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has started and fans are keen to see their faves battle it out on the dance floor. Rubina Dilaik was clicked outside the sets in Goregaon by the paps. The actress wore a icy blue jumpsuit for her second performance. It looks like she is going to be a mermaid. The semi sheer jumpsuit had shiny sequinned work done on the bust area. Some netizens trolled her saying that her dress looked it was inspired by Urfi Javed. As we know, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant has become notorious for her outlandish and itsy-bitsy clothes. Take a look at the video below... Also Read - Ultimate 10 bold and sensual looks of Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed

Rubina Dilaik did quite well in the first episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The show began with her performance. The actress said it was a dream to be on Jhalak in front of Madhuri Dixit who has been her icon. Nora Fatehi lauded her as an achiever in life. Rubina Dilaik said she did try to get perfect marks from Madhuri Dixit. Urfi Javed is apparently in talks with makers for Bigg Boss 16. The actress is the ex of Paras Kalnawat who is on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Other than Rubina Dilaik, the line up includes Nia Sharma, Faisal Shaikh, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Paras Kalnawat, Zorawar Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanvilkar as contestants. Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi are the judges of the show.