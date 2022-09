Several popular TV celebs have geared up to slip on their dancing shoes again as TV channel Colors is back with its flagship and arguably most popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, now in its tenth season. The reality show garnered unprecedented success over its erstwhile seasons and with it making a grand comeback after a 5-year gap with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on Colors TV, both the makers and contestants are leaving no stone unturned to ensure this season could be the most riveting one yet. Take for instance this moment when Rubina Dilaik relived the “darkest moment of her life” when she wanted to divorce Abhinav Shukla, her husband. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande's recent outings in black spell timeless glamour [View Pics]

Rubina Dilaik relives wanting to divorce Abhinav Shukla

In the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Rubina Dilaik will shock the world as she lays bare the entire moment of her life when she almost sought a divorce from hubby Abhinav Shukla. The TV actress had already recounted the incident on Bigg Boss 15, but this time she relives it through song and dance as the Bigg Boss winner of last season sways to the tune of Bekhayali from Kabir Singh with her choreographer and then, suddenly screams that she wants a divorce.

Rubina Dilaik talks about almost divorcing Abhinav Shukla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Post her performance, Rubina tells the judges that this was the “darkest moment of her life”. Colours TV has shared a teaser of said performance on its official Instagram handle, captioning the video: “@rubinadilaik ne apni life ke mushkil pal kiye apni performance ke through express. Are you looking forward to know her story? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa Family Special, aaj aur kal raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot .” Watch the video above... This particular episode is likely to air later tonight, 18th September.