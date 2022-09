Jhalak Dikhkla Jaa is marking its return with its 10th season. This year's show has some of the biggest names from the TV industry. Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh are the contestants of the show. For Rubina Dilaik, it is her third reality show. After Bigg Boss 14, she appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Now, she is going to show off her dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. So does she worry about the reality star tag? Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik dancing on a weird song to Dheeraj Dhoopar's crazy fan moment; contestants REVEAL their embarrassing dance moments

opens up on getting typecast

In a latest interview, Rubina Dilaik spoke about the same and stated that it does not worry her that she would get typecast as a reality TV star. As reported by Times Now she stated that the tag does not burden her at all. The diva said that she has been doing daily soap till 2016 and nobody gave her a tag then. It is the hard work that pays off, the diva asserted. She was quoted, "The tags cannot burden you, they cannot put down the enthusiasm you have towards your work, and that surely isn't my bone of contention." She also stated that she works on any project with utmost dedication, be it a daily soap or a reality TV show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde OPENS UP on the real reason why she chose to do the dance reality show

In a promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Rubina Dilaik revealed that she waited for almost 8 years to make it to the dance reality show. The actress was the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and even in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, she has come a long way. Reports suggest that she is in top five. Will she also win big in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 against Rubina Dilaik, , , , Paras Kalnawat, , , Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh? We all will have to wait and watch. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar and more TV stars who can be biggest competitors of each other

