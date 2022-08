Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back with its 10th season and the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to make a gripping and exciting watch. While the contestants of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 have been finalised and one of them is Rubina Dilaik and boy, the boss lady's fans are extremely excited to see her groove. And the choreographer of the Bigg Boss 14 winner is Sanam Johar, who is known for his ease and style of choreography. Well, they will make one HOT pair together and fans cannot wait to witness them onscreen. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora share FIRST pics of their son, Kapil Sharma's stylish look impresses, Naagin 6 gears up for a leap and more

While Rubina Dilaik is a wonderful dancer already, Sanam is happy that he got her as a partner and when asked about his plans and challenges in choreographing the lady, he was extremely at ease and told ETimes." She is natural when it comes to her moves. And with her being a great actor as well, all I will have to do is teach my partner choreography, which I know she will pull off with ease. I am excited to pair up with her". Sanam is extremely happy to have her as a partner and called her a 'terrific' dancer already.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be judged by the gorgeous and ageless beauty of Bollywood who is the dancing queen herself. While who is the newest sensation when it comes to dancing will be co-judging the show along with the diva. The other contestants who will give tough competition to each other to win the title are , who has recently become a product daddy, the Bigg Boss 11 winner, Ali Asgar, Nitya Taylor and more. The show will be aired on September 3, 2022, and this is going to be the most exciting watch for the viewers as their favourite television celebs will be locking horns to prove who's the best dancer out of all.