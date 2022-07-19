Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sherdil Shergill's Dheeraj Dhoopar, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan's Niti Taylor to participate in the dance show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most anticipated TV shows of upcoming times. A long list of celebrities who will be participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season is out. From Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and more celebs' names have come forward. And now, the latest ones to join the list of possible contestants are Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actress Niti Taylor. Yes, you read that right. Check more deets below: Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta to Ratan Rajput: TV actresses and their shocking stories of being molested

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 new participants

As per a report in ETimes, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who has taken up Sherdil Shergill is in talks for the celebrity dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. On the other hand, Niti Taylor, who is currently shooting for, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan 4, is also in talks and is likely to be a part of the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The discussion with Dheeraj Dhoopar is still on. It is said that the deal will be locked soon. On the other hand, Niti is said to be a participant already.

Mohsin Khan to participate in JDJ10?

Earlier there were reports of Mohsin Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame being one of the participants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor had clarified that he wasn't going to participate in the show. He was reportedly one of the first celebs to be approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Apart from Hina Khan, Paras Kalnawat, Mohsin Khan and Nia Sharma, other names include Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Divya Agarwal to name a few.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in Sherdil Shergill soon alongside his Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna. On the other hand, Niti will reprise her role of Nandini alongside Parth Samthaan and others for a new season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. Coming back to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar are said to be the judges. It is likely to premiere on 2nd September.