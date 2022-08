Shilpa Shinde will be seen showing her dancing talent on the most polar television dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The final contestants of the show have kickstarted the shooting for the show and fans of Shilpa Shinde are extremely excited to watch her perform. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame in her first dancing video is seen revealing to the co-judge of the show Madhuri Dixit that she did the show only for her and did Bigg Boss, for Salman Khan. Shilpa is seen dancing to Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's popular song from Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani' Ghagra' and later we see Madhuri too joining the Bigg Boss 11 winner on the stage and it was one visual treat for the fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Shaikh reacts on being a part of Salman Khan's show; says, 'Inshallah wahan bhi....' [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Shilpa Shinde is considered one of the strongest contestants among all. The Bigg Boss 11 winner is all set for this exciting challenge. The girl is damn confident to be the winner. One of her interview had gone viral where she took a hilarious dg at who he defeated in the Bigg Boss 11 show, Sidharth Kannan showed Shilpa Hina's pictures and asked if she will be a part of the show what will be her reaction, Shilpa said, Toh Main hi Jeetungi". And this confidence in the actress only shows that she is here to win. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar and more TV stars who can be biggest competitors of each other

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Kannan (@sid_kannan)

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishchal Sharma (@nishchal08)

While other contestants like , Paras Kalnawat, , and more are all set for this exciting competition.