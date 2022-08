Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is returning to television sets after years. Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar are going to be the judges on the dance-based reality TV show. The contestant's line-up looks amazing too. Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Faisal Shaikh are some of the celebrities who'll be competing against each other for the trophy. Shilpa Shinde is returning to reality television after years. Her most memorable stint was Bigg Boss 11 which she went on to win. Shilpa was asked what would be her reaction if Hina Khan joined the competition. Here's what she has to say... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan confirm exit from Imlie; Disha Parmar clarifies Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off-air rumours and more

Shilpa Shinde reacts to Hina Khan competition on JDD 10

Firstly, fans are super happy that Shilpa Shinde is going to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. They are trending the actress in Entertainment News ever since she was announced as a confirmed contestant. Recently, Shilpa Shinde and other contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 had a grand launch party and also interviews were conducted. Shilpa was asked what if Hina Khan joined the show as her competition. Her reaction will remind everyone of the Bigg Boss 11 days. Shilpa said, "Toh mein he jeetungi," and laughed.

Shilpa and Hina's equation in Bigg Boss 11

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were at loggerheads throughout the Bigg Boss 11 season. Hina Khan had said a lot of things to Shilpa. From 'chawal girl' to body-shaming her by calling bhaise jaise, the two leading ladies of TV locked horns on Bigg Boss 11 quite often. In the same interaction, Shilpa Shinde was asked if she would now be friends with Hina Khan. The actress said all that happened inside the house of Bigg Boss was something she never thought would happen. She said that the house is such that even friends become foes. However, she adds that she'll not call Hina her dushman as she genuinely liked her. Shilpa also complimented Hina for her fashion statements.

Shilpa Shinde to dance on Madhuri's song Ghagra

In the premiere night episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, we will see Shilpa Shinde performing on Madhuri Dixit's one of the hit numbers, Ghagra. Shilpa said that she waited for Jhalak only for Madhuri Dixit. How excited are you to watch Shilpa Shinde in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10?