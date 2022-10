Dipika Chikhlia who is famously known for her portrayal as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan made her presence on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 16 along with her co-star Arun Govil who played Lord Ram opposite her. In the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 16, you can see Dipika and Arun recreating the iconic scene of Ramayan as she touches his feet and calls herself his Daasi. However, this recreation didn't went down well with the viewers and they are asking the actors to stop imitating gods at reality shows.

Watch the video of Dipika Chikhlia touching Arun Govil's feet and calling her his Daasi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While the fans of ye actors loved this entire recreation and said that they relived their childhood memory. Dipika and Arun have been Lord Ram and Sita for half of the generation of India. In fact, the actors have claimed that they have lived like Lord Ram and Sita their entire lives as wherever they travel they are been treated like gods and sometimes that really took a toll on them. One user said, " Superb..dil ko kuch sukoon sa mila Ramayan ka ye seen dekhkar bahut din ho gaye". Another user commented, "No special effects, no tam-jham.... Still felt the divine romance".

In fact, Arun and Dipika are even judged if they do not live up to the expectations of the people as they try to lead a normal life. Recently Dipika was trolled for posting her modern pictures on Instagram. The social media trollers schooled her and declared saying, 'Ye sab Aapko Shobha nahi deta'. Just few days a video went viral were one lady at the airport touched Arun Govil's feet thinking he is Lord Ram. Dipika and Arun haven't played any significant roles apart from playing Lord Ram and Sita till now.