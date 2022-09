Paras Kalnawat who essayed the role of Samar in Anupamaa is currently shining bright in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. After his dramatic exit from the popular TV show, Paras is now impressing one and all with his dancing talent in the celebrity reality show. He also keeps in news because of his love life. Paras Kalnawat and Urfi Javed were a couple once upon a time. On and off they keep throwing accusations at each other. Now, Paras and English Vinglish actress Navika Kotia. Also Read - Arylie in Imlie, Fatejo in Udaariyaan and more – Why are the most loved characters in TOP TV being killed off brutally?

Paras Kalnawat's bonding with Navika grabs attention

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, it seems that Paras and Navika Kotia share a special bond. On his Insta stories, Paras Kalnawat shared a video in which Navika Kotia could be seen. The report suggests that a few days ago they were spotted enjoying a car drive. Well, just the basis of this, it is being speculated that something is brewing between the two. But both of them have been tight-lipped on it. The two of them could be just friends too, no?



A few days ago, rumours had it that something is brewing between Paras Kalnawat and Nia Sharma. Both are contestants on the show. It was Nia Sharma who had rubbished these reports. The actress had slammed media reports stating that just because she is single she cannot be linked to everyone!

Paras Kalnawat's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 journey

Meanwhile, on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 show, Paras had expressed his fondness for Nora Fatehi. He had revealed that he waited for more than an hour outside Nora's vanity van to meet her. Nora too has praised Paras' sweet smile. Well, well, it looks like Paras Kalnawat is quite a favourite of ladies these days.