Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura and others took a very unique turn when Dheeraj Dhoopar quit. Dheeraj gained fame as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. His pairing with Shraddha Arya has been a favourite amongst fans and TV soap lovers. After quitting Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar signed Sherdil Shergill and Jhalak Dikhhl Jaa 10. Recently, in an interview with an online entertainment portal, Dheeraj opened up about his decision to leave the show and move on. Dheeraj has revealed that he'll be back but there's a catch. Read on to know more...

Dheeraj Dhoopar talks about leaving Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar often grabs headlines in Entertainment News. The actor recently talked about his decision to leave Kundali Bhagya. Dheeraj shared that it was a difficult decision for him to make. He recalled being emotional while leaving. Dheeraj shared that he is still very emotional about Karan Luthra. Dheeraj shared that Karan will always be his baby and added that he has spent some best moments of his life on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. The actor added that Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms is like a home for him and he'll be back if he gets a call from Ekta and the production house. "Balaji is like my second home. If I get a single call from Ekta and Balaji I'll be back in the production," Dheeraj told ETimes.

Dheeraj Dhoopar credited his success to Kundali Bhagya and he urged that people should not forget it. Dheeraj added that it was a difficult decision to make but since he has new responsibilities, he had to move on. Karan is now going to play a new character, Rajkumar in Sherdil Shergill, and he is going to focus on that.

Did Dheeraj quit Kundali Bhagya for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10?

A couple of days ago, Dheeraj Dhoopar was asked if he left Kundali Bhagya because he was offered Jhalak Dikhhl Jaa 10. It so happened that soon after he left Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj signed Sherdil Shergill and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, debunking the rumours, Dheeraj denied saying that he was offered both the shows after leaving the Shraddha Arya starrer. Dheeraj said that he feels fortunate to have got opportunities so soon after leaving a popular TV show.