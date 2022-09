Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most adorable pairs of the Indian TV industry. Rubina's husband Abhinav turned 40 today and she wished him with a cute Instagram post. The actress posted two snaps from an outdoor photoshoot. It looks like their pictures were shot from a vacation locale in a hilly area. In the snaps, she is seen eating Maggi and has also worn a cute white coloured woollen cap and teamed it up with a red jacket. She also posted a cute selfie with Abhinav who on the other hand was seen wearing a brown jacket and a cap. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Rubina Dilaik and more turn out in their fanciest best [Watch Video]

Check out Rubina Dilaik's post for husband Abhinav Shukla:

When Rubina shared the photos on Instagram she wished the love and light of her life a very happy birthday. In her post, she also mentioned that she is missing her husband a bit more today with a crying emoticon. One of her fans wrote that she is the best wife and that Shukla is blessed to have her. Another fan also asked her why is she eating Maggi alone, referring to Abhinav who is standing behind her. Many of her fans prayed and gave their blessings on the special day of the actor and showcased love on the photo.

To talk about the couple they got married in 2018 in presence of their family members and have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary lately. The pair was seen in 's Bigg Boss 14 house. Rubina won the trophy as she defeated in the final round. She is best known for her role as a trans lady named Saumya Harman Singh in her serial named Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was also seen in Ardh by Palash Mucchal opposite . Here's wishing Rubina's hubby Abhinav a very happy birthday!