Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is soon returning on TV. It's been five years since the last season aired and hence, this time, the excitement and anticipation around Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is also very high. Plus the contestant lineup looks great as well. There are a lot of amazing actors who have performed in events before or are dancers on the list. Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Paras Kalnwat and more are all set to win your hearts with their dance performances. And now, the channel has been sharing some teasers of each of the contestants which will increase your excitement even more.

Niti Taylor

So, Niti Taylor of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame is also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In her trending reel teaser video, Niti grooved to Sofia Reyes' 1,2,3. Niti has amazing energy.

Gashmeer Mahajani

Former Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani is seen grooving on Badshah's Jugnu. Gashmeer is a dancer but hadn't taken it up professionally. He's glad and so are his fans to see him back on screen. Gashmeer aced the steps of the song.

Paras Kalnawat

Former Anupamaa fame actor Paras Kalnawat grooved to RRR's hit track Nacho Nacho. The young actor has been professionally trained and is very excited about his reality TV show debut in a dance-based TV show.

Zorawar Kalra

We also have a Masterchef Judge, chef Zorawar Kalra in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 house. It's really inspiring to see him take up a dance-based show and his spirit is applause-worthy.

Nia Sharma

Hottie Nia Sharma grooved to the mashup of Magneta Riddim and O Saki Saki. Nia has got the moves and she's all ready to set the stage on fire with her dance performances.

Rubina Dilaik

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 beauty Rubina Dilaik is also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and the makers finally revealed the promo a couple of hours ago. In her trending reel video, Rubina is seen grooving on In Da Ghetto song.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Popular actress Amruta Khanvilkar grooved on the Lavani version of Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle trending reel video. Amruta is a trained dancer and we bet she's gonna ace it.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Sherdil Shergill actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's teaser was also revealed recently. He was seen grooving on Palak Tiwari and Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee.

Gunjan Sinha

Dance Deewane contestant Gunjan Sinha is also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She grooved on a popular trending reel video of Teri Baaton Mein. Her moves are slick and she truly is going to give a tough time to all the adults on the show.

Netizens have been demanding Shilpa Shinde and Faisal Shaikh's videos. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will take the judge's panel with Maniesh Paul as the host. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 begins from 3rd September.