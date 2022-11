Well, it seems Gunjan Sinha is the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The young lady was paired with Tejas on the show. Throughout Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Gunjan Sinha has given great performances. The one on Maar Dala with Akash Thapa was one of the finest ever. Since morning, fans are trending Boycott Jhalak Finale knowing that Gunjan Sinha has won the show. They are arguing that Rubina Dilaik has got 65 votes as per the statistics. Also, they feel Gunjan Sinha is a dance show contestant unlike others who are primarily actors. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is supposed to be the journey of a non-dancer so her victory is against the basic DNA of the show's format. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner: Rubina Dilaik fans upset after reports emerge of Gunjan Sinha taking home the trophy; trend Boycott Jhalak Finale [Read Tweets]

In the middle of all this, Gashmeer Mahajani has penned a sweet note for Gunjan Sinha. He has said that it is satisfying to see pure talent being rightly rewarded. Gashmeer Mahajani said the two kids practised for hours without any drama or fuss. He said watching their passion for work and dance was incredibly inspiring for him.

Rubina Dilaik's fans are very upset with what has happened. Even supporters of Mr Faisu and Gashmeer Mahajani complained on Twitter. But the Imlie star has shown that he has a big heart, and sportsman spirit. Gashmeer Mahajani was one of the best performers this season. He won the Golden Chair twice. This gesture from Gashmeer Mahajani for the kids is laudable.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was a good season as it got engagement on social media. But the TRPs were not great. The channel roped in names like Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu, Sriti Jha and all. Gashmeer Mahajani will be soon seen on Colors in the show of Yash Patnaik. Karan Kundrra has been finalised as the vampire. Reem Shaikh is the female lead.