Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most popular reality shows on television that is currently in its last leg. Well, the reality show is inching towards its finale and fans cannot keep calm now. The contestants are fighting hard and leaving no stone unturned in winning the trophy. Well, amidst all the chaos, the judges have taken a big decision in the show. Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani has got a direct entry into the finale. Yes, you read that right!

Fans of Gashmeer are on cloud nine these days as the handsome hunk got a direct entry into the finale by judges including , and . Gashmeer is one of the strongest contestants in the show that has been constantly winning hearts with his spectacular dance performances. He left judges and his fans impressed with his killer dance moves. Well, it seems as Gashmeer's hard work has finally paid off.

Fans of Gashmeer have already tagged him as the winner of the show. Apart from Gashmeer, , , , Nishant Bhatt, , and Gunjan Sinha are in the semi finale race. Who do you think, will win the show?