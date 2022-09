It's time to take a look at the best Instagram posts made by TV stars over the week. The social media platform has become another TV screen where everything and anything gets featured. From TV promos to goofy selfies, everything gets showcaed. TV stars enjoy a massive fan following on social media. This week, we have stars like Nia Sharma, Faisal Shaikh, Shehnaaz Gill and many more ruled Instagram with their latest posts. As Sunday is here, let's take a look at these posts. Also Read - Hema Malini's jibe at Kangana Ranaut involving Rakhi Sawant heavily slammed by netizens, 'Wow so much for classism' [Read Tweets]

Nia Sharma

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's contestant Nia Sharma is killing it on Instagram with her hot and sizzling posts. Recently, she flaunted her well-toned midriff by posting pictures in a black sports bra and track pants. The Sunnies though at the show stealer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Shehnaaz Gill

The Bigg Boss 13 star turned into a Barbie Doll as she slipped into a pretty pink backless dress. She looked nothing less than a princess in a fairty tale but with a lot more sass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Faisal Shaikh

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Faisal Shaikh shared a very funny video with none other than Ranveer Singh that went viral on social media. In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen seated across Faisal's lap and reciting Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dialogue with a twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly took to her social media account to share some of the candid pictures with co-star Alpana Buch on her birthday. In the show, they cannot see eye-to-eye but on-screen, they appear to be very good friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash shared some mushy pictures with boyfriend Karan Kundrra that went viral on socail media in no time. The actress looked super hot in her white co-ord set flaunting her midriff.