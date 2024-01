Shoaib Ibrahim is winning hearts with his performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and his actress wife, Dipika Kakar is winning hearts by making delicious food for Shoaib and everyone else on set. A couple of weeks ago, Dipika Kakar had impressed everyone by cooking a biryani. And now, Dipika has sent some sweet and a scrumptious snack for Shoaib Ibrahim and the cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Yes, you read that right!

Dipika Kakar bakes Lamingtons and cooks Chicken rolls for Shoaib Ibrahim and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 cast and crew

Dipika Kakar is honing her cooking skills and how! After wow-ing everyone on the JDJ11 set with a Biryani, Dipika has now baked Lamingtons and also made Chickens rolls for everyone. It was the New Year's and having sweets was a must. So, Dipika baked her favourite, that is, Lamingtons. She loves them a lot and revealed that her mom made it for her. Dipika would insist her mom to bake them on her birthdays when she was young. She would carry them to school as well. Also Read - Dipika Kakar pens an appreciation post for Shoaib Ibrahim for being a wonderful father and husband

Not just Lamingtons but Dipika also made chicken rolls and banana walnut dark choco chip tea cakes. Yes, you read that right. And she was also on time. Ruhaan, luckily co-operated with her this time around. The actress shares he ate and slept on time which is why she was able to manage everything well. Dipika packed everything ready to eat style so that there was no fuss. She herself wrapped chicken rolls and Lamingtons in boxes. The rolls were for Shoaib's team, Dipika mentioned in the video she shared on her YouTube channel. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Divyanka Tripathi remarries husband Vivek Dahiya, Dipika Kakar reveals Shoaib's most romantic gesture

Watch this video of Dipika Kakar here:

Talking about the Lamingtons, Dipika wasn't aware that it was an Australian delicacy. She shared what's it made of and revealed that she baked them after a long time. There are many versions of Lamingtons but she made a plain one.

Talking about Dipika Kakar, the actress previously cooked 20 kgs of Biryani for the cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11. Everyone loved her gesture and heaped praises on her. This time she won a lot of hearts with the Lamingtons.