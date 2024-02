Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of the most loved shows on television. The dance reality show has been running since a long time and this season has got a good response from the audience. This season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa had many food parties. Yes, the judges, contestants, hosts and guests have had many food parties. At first, it was Dipika Kakar who prepared 20 kg biryani for the entire cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Later, we saw judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora enjoying some delicious food in their vanity van. Hosts Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are also with them. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Sreerama Chandra seeks blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya ahead of grand finale; fans hail him as winner [Watch]

Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Rithvik Dhanjani enjoy yakni pulao

Malaika treated them with homemade food and once Arshad made Rann biryani for everyone. Now, Farah Khan has made her famous yakni pulao for everyone. She shared the video on social media where she is seen serving the food to Malaika, Rithvik and others. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Ruhaan's 20 days in NICU to how Dipika Kakar motivated him during tough days, a look at revelations made by Shoaib Ibrahim

In the video, Farah is seen saying that she has brought yakni pulao and it is Malaika Arora's favourite. She jokingly asked Rithvik to only have rice.

She wrote, "Sm more food reels by popular demand @malaikaaroraofficial @rithvikk_dhanjani #jhalakdikhlajaa @sonytvofficial #yakhnipulao #roastchicken."

Their fun conversations are always so hilarious. The team of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been getting love and we are seeing their bonding on the show.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants

The dance reality show had Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreeram Chandra, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants.

Recently, the wild card contestants entered. Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma and Nikhita Gandhi entered as wild card contestants.

Recently, we saw Karuna Pandey getting eliminated from the show. She was one of the strongest contestant and it was a shock to see her getting eliminated.