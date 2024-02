Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare are the most talked-about contenders for winning the trophy. Apart from the trio, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha are also in the race to win the show. We have already updated that Manisha Rani is the first confirmed finalist of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, and now the name of the second confirmed finalist is also out. Well, the contestant who has confirmed his place in the grand finale is none other than television actor Shoaib Ibrahim. What's interesting is that the news has been confirmed by Shoaib's family itself. Also Read - Dipika Kakar talks about Shoaib Ibrahim being her strength when Ruhaan was in NICU; says 'It was heartbreaking'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim becomes the second confirmed finalist

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: News of Shiv Thakare being eliminated is going around. The semi-finale episode was shot on Thursday, and it's been stated that Shiv has been eliminated from the show. However, the semi-finale episode will be aired on Sunday, and only then will it be confirmed if Shiv is indeed eliminated or not. Prior to that, Shoaib Ibrahim has revealed that he has reached the grand finale. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Did Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani defeat Shiv Thakare? Is the Bigg Boss 16 star out of finale race?

Shoaib's sister Saba Ibrahim, who is also a popular YouTube vlogger, posted a video where she, along with cousin Rehaan, confirmed that Shoaib has reached the grand finale and also requested fans to vote in large numbers to ensure he emerges as the winner. Shoaib reposted the video and even dropped a cute caption for the siblings' support.

Now that Shoaib and Manisha both have entered the grand finale, it will be interesting to see who from Shiv Thakare, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha will be eliminated just a week before the grand finale. The grand finale will take place next week. It is stated that preparations have already begun for the grand finale. Contestants have started rehearsing for their last act on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, judges Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi are also practicing their dance performances for the grand finale. While the winner will be revealed in the grand finale, speculations are rife that either Shoaib Ibrahim or Manisha Rani is going to lift the trophy.