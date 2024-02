Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha are the top 5 finalists of the celebrity dance-based reality show. Speculations are high that either Manisha or Shoaib will lift the trophy. However, the world of reality shows is uncertain, and the makers may also surprise the viewers with the winner's name. Amidst all this, Manisha Rani, who has received massive love for her dance moves and sense of humour, thanked everyone who supported her throughout the journey of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Check out her post below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Finale: Abhishek Malhan requests Panda gang to vote for Manisha Rani; fans hail Abhisha's bond

Manisha Rani gets emotional; says 'Wo har insaan jo...'

Manisha Rani took to her Instagram account and posted the below image. She posted a series of posters featuring her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 journey and thanked her fans for being a huge support. The posters of Manisha Rani can be seen in cities like Munger, Patna, and Bhagalpur. The actress wrote, 'Har insaan jo mere liye itni mehnat kar raha hai, itna support kar raha hai un sabko haath jod ke Thank u' (To each and everyone who is supporting me, I am thanking you all with my folded hands). Check out her adorable post below.

Manisha Rani made a wildcard entry in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 along with Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma, and others. She surprised the viewers as well as the judges with her dance moves. While many thought that Manisha is only brought to add a fun element to the show, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant shocked everyone with her nuanced dance performances. From dancing on masala Bollywood numbers to acing her beautiful contemporary and belly dance moves, Manisha proves that she is one of the most deserving winners of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Check out this video of Manisha Rani below:

Apart from her dance moves, she also shines with her impeccable comic timing and sense of humour. Her bond, especially with host Rithvik Dhanjani, has become viewers' favourite. Judges too are fond of Manisha and are often seen indulging in fun banter with her. In fact, Manisha's recent contemporary dance performance was also hailed as the top 3 dance performance of the show by judge Malaika Arora.