Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: The celebrity-based dance reality show is just a few days away from the grand finale. Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma are the top 5 finalists of the show. Rumours are rife that either Shoaib or Manisha will be lifting the trophy. However, as reality shows are known to surprise their audience with their final results, it is safe to say that every prediction can certainly go wrong. Amidst all this, Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to his social media and shared a video which perfectly highlights his journey on the celebrity dance-based reality show. Check out the video below.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim shares a video about his journey

Since Shoaib Ibrahim reached the grand finale, he has been constantly requesting fans to vote for him. Be it his Instagram account, his vlogs, or other social media pages, Shoaib has been constantly requesting fans and well-wishers to vote for him in huge numbers. This shows that the Sasural Simar Ka actor really wants to win the reality show. Shoaib also recently posted a fan-made video which highlights his journey on the celebrity dance-based reality show, filled with challenges, struggles, and comebacks. Check out the video below.

Shoaib reposted the video on his Instagram story and captioned it as Yaadgar Safar. Check it out below.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauhar Khan. The dance reality show is judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi. The recent elimination of Shiv Thakare before the grand finale raised many eyebrows. There were strong buzz that Shiv was deliberately eliminated so that makers can easily make Manisha or Shoaib the winner.