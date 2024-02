The role of Samar in Anupamaa brought name and fame to every actor who took up the character. Apart from Paras Kalnawat, actor Sagar Parekh also played that role. Co-incidentally, both of them went on to dance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after ending their tenure in Anupamaa. It seems Sagar Parekh will be performing at the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 that will happen next week. The top five contestants are Manisha Rani, Sreeram Chandra, Adrija Sinha, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dhanashree Verma. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner: Not Manisha Rani or Shoaib Ibrahim, THIS contestant might just walk away with the trophy

Sagar Parekh keen to do Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18?

Sagar Parekh in an interview said that he is keen to do the next season of Bigg Boss. As we know, it is one of the biggest reality shows of Indian TV. He told Zoom that he wishes to be on the show as it is one of the biggest platforms for TV actors. It seems Sagar Parekh was also approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He had a meeting with the makers but it did not materialise. This is not all. He also revealed that he was offered Rana Naidu 2 but could not accommodate the show due to date issues.

Sagar Parekh is surely going places after Anupamaa. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is the next reality TV show of 2024. We have to see if he indeed comes on board. Sagar Parekh's acting skills have caught the attention of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judges as well.